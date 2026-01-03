Shubman Gill misses VHT match due to food poisoning: Details 

Team India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill missed Punjab's match against Sikkim in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. The 26-year-old was ruled out due to food poisoning, as per Sportstar. He was earlier expected to play in both Punjab's fixtures on January 3 and 6 against Sikkim and Goa, respectively, in Jaipur. Here are further details.

Health update Gill's condition deemed minor, no immediate concerns Gill's condition is said to be minor, and there are no immediate concerns about his availability for future matches. He will continue to be monitored by the medical staff and is expected to return once fully recovered. The team management had decided not to include him in the playing XI as a precautionary measure after he complained of discomfort earlier in the day.

Selection decisions Gill's T20 World Cup exclusion and future prospects Notably, Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, announced on December 20. The decision surprised many as he was the vice-captain of the T20I team before his snub. Gill struggled in his comeback stint with just 291 runs from 15 T20Is last year at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, without registering a single half-century since his return to the T20I squad.