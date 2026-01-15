Decoding Shubman Gill's ODI stats at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Team India will face visitors New Zealand in the third and final ODI of their 2025 series on Sunday, January 18. After having won the 1st ODI in Vadodara, India suffered a 7-wicket loss in the 2nd ODI held in Rajkot. And now, the action shifts to the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Here we decode how Shubman Gill has performed here in Indore (ODIs).
Gill has two tons in Indore, including one versus NZ
Gill has smashed two ODI centuries from two matches at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Notably, Gill hit 112 from 78 balls versus New Zealand in January, 2023. India won that contest by 90 runs. His other ton came against Australia in September 2023. Gill smashed 104 off 97 balls in India's score of 399/5. India claimed a 99-run win thereafter (DLS Method).
Gill's performance in this series and overall numbers versus NZ
Gill has hit twin scores of 56 in this ongoing three-match series. Overall against New Zealand, the star batter has amassed 735 runs from 14 matches at 66.81. In addition to two tons, he owns 4 fifties.