Shubman Gill reclaims top spot in ODI Rankings: Details here
What's the story
Team India skipper Shubman Gill has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. His stellar performance of 188 runs in three ODIs against England in July helped him dethrone New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who missed the last two ODIs against West Indies due to injury. This is Gill's third time atop the prestigious rankings. Here are further details.
Rankings
Gill overtakes Mitchell
Gill's return to the top spot comes after Mitchell held the position since January 2026.
The Indian captain now has 801 rating points, seven more than Mitchell (794).
Notably, Virat Kohli (3rd) and Rohit Sharma (4th) are the other Indians in the top four of this list.
Shreyas Iyer is the next-best Indian batter here, ranked 13th.
Rise
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rises in T20I Rankings
In another update, the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a meteoric rise in the ICC T20I rankings.
The Indian batting sensation jumped an incredible 230 places to reach No. 48 after scoring two half-centuries during India's recent tour of Zimbabwe.
Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut in England, becoming the youngest Indian to feature in international cricket.
His current T20I strike rate is 189.21.
Top contenders
Iyer, Bishnoi climb in T20I rankings
Indian batter Ishan Kishan currently leads the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with 910 rating points. He is now third in terms of highest-ever ratings after Abhishekh Sharma (931) and Dawid Malan (919).
Tilak Varma moved up two spots to sixth while T20I captain Shreyas Iyer climbed seven places to take 24th spot.
Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made a huge jump by 31 positions to rank 41st among bowlers in ICC's T20I rankings.
Test updates
Greaves climbs Test all-rounder rankings
In the Test rankings, West Indies bowler Justin Greaves made headlines for his stellar performance in the first Test against Pakistan. He took a historic fifer and helped West Indies win by 90 runs.
Greaves climbed 21 places to rank 48th as a Test bowler and ninth among all-rounders.
Jayden Seales also made it to the 24th position among bowlers, while Pakistani bowler Mohammad Abbas claimed the 17th spot after taking a five-wicket haul.