Shubman Gill averages an astronomical 127.71 in 2026 (ODIs): Stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill led India to a record-breaking win against West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati. Gill entered the record books with an ODI double-century, his second in the format, helping India chase down a record 406. The Indian skipper also recorded the fastest ODI double-hundred, one of his many records in 2026. Check out his incredible ODI run this year.
Runs
Most ODI runs in 2026
According to Cricinfo, Gill is currently the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year. He is way ahead of the second-placed Joe Root (573).
In 11 ODIs (10 innings), Gill has hammered 893 runs at an astronomical average of 127.71. The tally includes 3 tons, 5 half-centuries, and a staggering strike rate of 119.51.
Gill's tally of 115 fours is also the most in 2026.
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Astonishing scores in last seven innings
Only once has Gill recorded a sub-70 score in his last seven ODI innings. While he scored a record-breaking 223* against the Windies, his previous scores read 110, 77, 31, 80*, 154, and 84*.
Records
Gill attained these feats with double-ton
In Guwahati, Gill recorded the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase, surpassing Glenn Maxwell's 201* against Afghanistan from the 2023 ODI World Cup.
As per Cricinfo, this also marked the highest individual score in a List A run-chase.
Gill now has the highest individual ODI score by a captain, bettering Virender Sehwag's 219.
He also became the second player with multiple ODI double-tons.
Career
Highest average in ODIs
Gill's remarkable run this year has taken his career ODI average to 65.12, now the highest in the format (Minimum 50 matches).
In 69 ODIs (68 innings), the Indian batter has racked up 3,712 runs at a strike rate of 103.45. He already has 11 tons and 20 half-centuries.
In 14 ODIs as captain, he averages an incredible 93.7 (SR: 116.97).