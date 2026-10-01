Shubman Gill averages an astronomical 127.71 in 2026 (ODIs): Stats

According to Cricinfo, Gill is currently the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year. He is way ahead of the second-placed Joe Root (573).

In 11 ODIs (10 innings), Gill has hammered 893 runs at an astronomical average of 127.71. The tally includes 3 tons, 5 half-centuries, and a staggering strike rate of 119.51.

Gill's tally of 115 fours is also the most in 2026.