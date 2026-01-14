Shubman Gill hammers back-to-back ODI fifties vs NZ: Stats 

Indian captain Shubman Gill scored his second consecutive half-century of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. The star opener played a 56-run knock in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. The ace batter was aggressive from the start, having made full use of fielding restrictions during the first powerplay. Notably, he managed exactly 56 runs in the series opener as well.

Knock A fine hand from Kohli India were off to a stellar start with Gill dominating a 70-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (24). The former completed his half-century with a brilliant boundary. He celebrated modestly before listening intently to Virat Kohli, who was animatedly advising him after the stroke. The Indian skipper was eventually dismissed in the 22nd over. Gill tried to take on a short-pitched delivery by Kyle Jamieson, but ended up lobbing it to Daryl Mitchell at mid-wicket.

Series stats Gill's performance in the series so far In the first ODI, Gill scored 56 runs off 71 balls before being dismissed by wrist spinner Adithya Ashok during a run chase. His 56 in the second ODI came off just 53 balls as he hammered nine fours and a six. Gill has now raced to 2,930 runs from 60 matches at an incredible average of 56.34 (SR: 98.85). This was his 17th half-century in addition to 8 tons.

