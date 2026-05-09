Shubman Gill hammers his 30th half-century in IPL: Key stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The opener hit a sensational 44-ball 84 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. He was part of a 118-run opening stand alongside Sai Sudharsan. GT ended up scoring a mammoth total of 229/4. Here's more.

Knock A superb effort after being handed reprives GT scored 82/0 in the powerplay and Gill contributed immensely with his positive approach and shot-making. In the 8th over, he was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal before RR missed a run-out chance, handing Gill another life. The 11th over saw Gill complete his fifty. Thereafter, he was dropped again by Shimron Hetmyer. Gill was finally dismissed for 84 by Brijesh Sharma (17th over).

Information 462 runs for Gill this season From 10 matches this season, Gill has raced to 462 runs at an average of 46.20. He hit his 4th half-century of the season. He became the 4th batter with 450-plus runs in IPL 2026. Gill's strike rate is 160.41.

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Stats 4th fifty against RR Gill's knock had 9 fours and three sixes. With this effort, he has raced to 4,328 runs from 128 IPL matches (125 innings) at 40.07. This was his 30th fifty (100s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill now owns 618 runs from 18 games against RR at 43.85. This was his 4th fifty against the Royals.

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Information 36th T20 fifty from Gill's blade Playing his 185th T20 match, Gill has amassed 5,874 runs at 37.41. This was his 36th fifty. He also owns six centuries. His strie rate in the T20 format reads 140.29. Gill is closing in on 200 T20 sixes (191).