Shubman Gill strikes at 137-plus against RCB in IPL: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in Match 34 of IPL 2026 on Friday, April 24. While RCB continue their top-three run, the Titans are coming off a 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. This was after GT's three successive wins. At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, GT skipper Shubman Gill would want to lead from the front. Have a look at his record versus RCB.

Numbers A look at his numbers Gill first faced RCB in IPL 2018 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He moved to the Titans in 2022. Across 14 matches against RCB, the Indian batter has scored 318 runs at an average of 28.91. His strike rate reads 137.07. Gill's only 50-plus score versus this side was an unbeaten ton (104*) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2023.

Information Last three innings vs RCB Gill's last three innings against RCB came as GT's captain. However, he couldn't touch the 20-run mark in any of those knocks. His scores in this regard read 14, 2, and 16.

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