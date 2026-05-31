Dissecting Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dominance over Shubman Gill (IPL) 

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. The match promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams have been in sensational form throughout the season. Meanwhile, the face-off between Shubman Gill and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can set the tone of the GT innings. Here we decode their rivalry in the league.

Rivalry Six dismissals across 13 innings As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill six times across 14 IPL meetings. No other bowler has trapped the GT star as many or more times in the competition. Deepak Chahar takes the second spot on this list with five such dismissals. Meanwhile, Gill has managed just 80 runs from 79 balls against the RCB pacer. He averages 13.33 with his strike rate being a poor 101.26.

IPL 2026 Two dismissals in ongoing season RCB and GT have met thrice this season, and two of those games saw Bhuvneshwar trapping Gill. In the first qualifier a few days back, Gill was undone by a wobble-seam delivery from Bhuvneshwar. The ball swung back into the right-hander and hit the stumps, giving RCB an early breakthrough. Notably, the GT skipper was dismissed for just two off seven balls in a chase of 255 runs.

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