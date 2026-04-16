In 4 IPL games against the Knight Riders, Gill has scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Shubman Gill averages 46.25 against former side KKR (IPL): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:37 pm Apr 16, 202607:37 pm

What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on April 16. KKR are winless from 5 matches this season and have to turn the tide. GT skipper Shubman Gill will be keen to haunt his former side. Here's more.