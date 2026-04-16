Shubman Gill averages 46.25 against former side KKR (IPL): Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) will host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on April 16. KKR are winless from 5 matches this season and have to turn the tide. GT skipper Shubman Gill will be keen to haunt his former side. Here's more.
Vs KKR
Gill has hit a solitary fifty against KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 4 IPL games against the Knight Riders, Gill has scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25. His strike rate reads 146.82. Gill owns a solitary fifty. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill has played one game against KKR, scoring 39 runs from 31 balls. He struck at 125.8 in that contest.
Information
A look at Gill's overall stats in the IPL
Overall in the IPL, Gill has amassed 4,031 runs from 121 matches at 39.91. His strike rate is 139.04. In addition to 4 hundreds, he has hit 28 fifties. Gill has slammed 125 sixes and 388 fours.