'Let ourselves down': Simmons on Bangladesh's misery against CA XI

Simmons didn't mince his words when he addressed the batting collapse.

"I think we let ourselves down with the bat in this practice match, and you look at how we got out and it wasn't nice," he said after the game, as per Cricbuzz.

Despite the disappointing result, he stressed that there is still time to fix these issues before their first Test against Australia on August 13.

"we have three [four] days to work on what we have to do properly in the Test match," Simmons added.