SL announce squad for 1st Test against India: Key takeaways

Dickwella, 33, has played 54 Tests for Sri Lanka and brings a wealth of experience to the team. He has over 2,700 Test runs with 22 half-centuries.

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy.

The squad also includes uncapped spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who could make his debut in this match against India.

His bowling was impressive during the recently concluded practice match against India.