SL announce squad for 1st Test against India: Key takeaways
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India, starting August 15, in Galle. The team sees the return of Niroshan Dickwella, who last played a Test in March 2023. He will take over wicketkeeping duties from Kusal Mendis, who is out with a hamstring injury. Along with Dickwella, uncapped players Keshara Nuwantha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara have also been included in the squad.
Squad composition
Dickwella returns to bolster Sri Lanka's squad
Dickwella, 33, has played 54 Tests for Sri Lanka and brings a wealth of experience to the team. He has over 2,700 Test runs with 22 half-centuries.
Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy.
The squad also includes uncapped spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who could make his debut in this match against India.
His bowling was impressive during the recently concluded practice match against India.
Player updates
Ramesh, Dilshan Madushanka return; injured players
Key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out due to injuries.
Nissanka is recovering from a wrist injury while Kusal Mendis deals with a hamstring issue.
The squad also sees the return of Ramesh Mendis, adding another off-spin option to the bowling attack.
Dilshan Madushanka also makes his return, providing another left-arm pace option for the hosts.
Bowling strategy
A look at the bowling attack
Sri Lanka have opted for a mix of pace and spin options for the first Test.
Pacers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando will spearhead the bowling attack, with Lahiru Kumara also included subject to fitness.
In the spin department, Prabath Jayasuriya remains a dependable option while Ramesh Mendis and Keshara Nuwantha add variety to the attack.
This combination gives captain Dhananjaya de Silva plenty of options depending on how the Galle track behaves.
Information
SL's squad for 1st Test against India
Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.