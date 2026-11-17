Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, and Saqib Khan ran through SL's top order, reducing them to 25/4 in the opening hour.

Razaullah trapped Dhananjaya de Silva in front, leaving SL at 36/5 in the 18th over.

Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha then added a 49-run stand to steady the ship. However, Aamer Jamal dismissed skipper Mendis for 32 (50), breaking the partnership.