Sri Lanka record lowest Test total in Rawalpindi: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan humbled Sri Lanka after electing to field in the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The hosts bowled SL out for 98, with Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, and Aamer Jamal taking three wickets each. Only Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha scored in double figures for the Lankans. According to Cricinfo, this was the first sub-100 Test total at this venue in Pakistan.
Wickets
SL lose wickets in opening hour
Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, and Saqib Khan ran through SL's top order, reducing them to 25/4 in the opening hour.
Razaullah trapped Dhananjaya de Silva in front, leaving SL at 36/5 in the 18th over.
Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha then added a 49-run stand to steady the ship. However, Aamer Jamal dismissed skipper Mendis for 32 (50), breaking the partnership.
Information
SL collapse after lunch
Pakistan wasted no time after lunch, cleaning up the tail. Abbas was the pick of their bowlers, taking 3/14 in 14 overs, including six maidens. Razaullah and Jamal also shone with figures of 3/21 and 3/24, respectively.
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Record low total in Rawalpindi
As mentioned, Sri Lanka's 98 is now the lowest total at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Tests. The previous lowest was 112 by England against Pakistan in 2024. Meanwhile, SL's previous lowest total on this ground was 353.