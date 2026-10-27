ODI Tri-Series: SL join Pakistan in final with clinical win
What's the story
Sri Lanka claimed a clinical win over Pakistan to book their berth in the 2026 ODI Tri-Series final. The Lankans finally broke Pakistan's unbeaten streak after chasing down a paltry 111 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. While Dilshan Madushanka rattled Pakistan with a fifer, opener Kamindu Mendis anchored SL's chase. With England knocked out, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash in the final on October 31.
Innings
Pakistan's second-lowest score in home ODIs
Pakistan's innings lasted only 25.3 overs as they were bowled out for 110.
Babar Azam was their top scorer, having scored 29 off 33 balls (5 fours). Hasan Nawaz was the only other batter in the top seven to score over 10 runs (17 off 31 balls).
According to Cricinfo, Pakistan recorded their second-lowest score in home ODIs, only behind 75 against the same opponent in Lahore in 2009.
Spell
Madushanka's short balls leave Pakistan in trouble
With SL electing to field, Madushanka struck in the fourth over, surprising Fakhar Zaman with a short ball.
His next victim was Saad Baig, whose dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 46/3. In his second spell, Madushanka troubled Arafat Minhas with a bouncer.
The Lankan seamer then dismantled Pakistan's tail by dismissing Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
He concluded the match with figures of 8.3-1-34-5.
Returns
Second ODI fifer
Madushanka, who made his ODI debut in 2023, recorded his second fifer in the format. He also owns 2 four-wicket hauls.
The left-arm seamer has raced to 61 wickets from 34 ODIs at an average of 26.04. His economy rate is over 6 (6.14).
Claiming his career-best ODI returns, Madushanka now has nine wickets in three games against Pakistan.
Information
Career-best List A returns
According to Cricinfo, Madushanka also recorded his best ODI returns in List A cricket, with his previous best being 5/40. He now has 113 wickets from 60 List A games at an average of under 25.
Chase
How the chase panned out
SL openers Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando already made the chase one-sided with a 50-run stand.
Although Fernando and Kusal Mendis departed in quick succession, Kamindu found a reliable partner in Pavan Rathnayake.
The duo got SL home in 18.1 overs. Kamindu returned unbeaten on 62 off 60 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes.
Numbers
Fifth ODI half-century
Kamindu completed his fifth half-century in ODIs. The 28-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, now has 743 runs from 35 matches at an average of 28.57.
This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan. His tally includes 169 runs from five games at 42.25.
Kamindu averages 36 in ODIs this year, with two half-centuries.
He is closing in on 3,000 List A runs.