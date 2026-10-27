ODI Tri-Series: SL join Pakistan in final with clinical win

Pakistan's innings lasted only 25.3 overs as they were bowled out for 110.

Babar Azam was their top scorer, having scored 29 off 33 balls (5 fours). Hasan Nawaz was the only other batter in the top seven to score over 10 runs (17 off 31 balls).

According to Cricinfo, Pakistan recorded their second-lowest score in home ODIs, only behind 75 against the same opponent in Lahore in 2009.