England beat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

England beat Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 27. The visitors racked up a mammoth 357/3, riding on tons from Joe Root and Harry Brook. A 65-run knock from Jacob Bethell also bolstered them. In response, Sri Lanka had a fiery start before they lost successive wickets. Pavan Rathnayake's defiant ton couldn't get them home.

Start England recover from early blows Electing to bat in the decider, England were 19/1 with Ben Duckett's early departure. They were soon down to 40/2 as Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Rehan Ahmed. Root then joined forces with Jacob Bethell as the two batters powered the visitors with a 126-run stand. The dismissal of Bethell didn't impact England, who were later poweredby an unbeaten 191-run partnership between centurions Root and Brook.

Root Root slams his 20th ODI ton Root returned unbeaten on 111 (108), having slammed 9 fours and a six. The English batter completed his 20th century in ODI cricket. Playing his 189th ODI, the batter has gone past 7,500 runs (now 7,577) as he averages 49.52. No other Englishman owns even 15 centuries or 7,000 runs in the format. Root made 61 and 75 in the first two ODIs.

