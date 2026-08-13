Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Key player matchups

Spin will certainly rule the roost in the upcoming India-Sri Lanka Test series. Therefore, the openers will be constantly tested after the initial few overs of pace.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has over 2,511 runs, including seven centuries, could be tasked with tackling left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Jayasuriya, who will bowl into the left-hander, has 12 fifers in just 23 Tests.