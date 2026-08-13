Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Key player matchups
What's the story
India are set to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the opener beginning on August 15. While India will play their first Test in the island nation in nine years, SL are yet to win a Test series against India since 2008. The series opener in Galle promises quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Prabath Jayasuriya
Spin will certainly rule the roost in the upcoming India-Sri Lanka Test series. Therefore, the openers will be constantly tested after the initial few overs of pace.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has over 2,511 runs, including seven centuries, could be tasked with tackling left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.
Jayasuriya, who will bowl into the left-hander, has 12 fifers in just 23 Tests.
#2
Dinesh Chandimal vs Mohammed Siraj
In the absence of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal will have to hold the top order.
Chandimal comes into the Test with over 6,500 Test runs under his belt.
Amid spin-friendly conditions, India could actually bank on a few initial overs of pace. This is where Mohammed Siraj comes in handy, as he is potent enough for any occasion.
The top order, especially Chandimal, would be wary of Siraj's nipping deliveries.
#3
Rishabh Pant vs Ramesh Mendis
In the recently concluded three-day warm-up fixture, Sri Lankan off-spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed Rishabh Pant.
This could be a threatening sign for India as they have several left-handers in the XI.
Although Pant can single-handedly tear apart the opposition, Mendis's guile could outplay his aggression.
As seen in the practice match, Pant was caught at mid-off after mistiming an attacking shot off Mendis.
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Other notable mentions
Both Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain would have the spotlight. While Suthar already proved himself with a fifer against Afghanistan, Saransh's off-break can decimate the Sri Lankan batting line-up. Add Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to the attack, and India's spin arsenal looks menacing.