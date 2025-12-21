Smriti Mandhana becomes second batter with 4,000 WT20I runs: Stats

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has added another feather to her cap. She has become the second batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20I cricket. Mandhana, India's highest run-scorer in the format, reached the landmark in the 1st WT20I against Sri Lanka at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Indian opener joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates in the 4,000-run club. Here are the key stats.

Information Mandhana scores 25 runs from 25 balls Mandhana was dismissed shortly after getting to the milestone of 4,000 runs in Women's T20Is. She managed a score of 25 from 25 balls with the help of four fours. Inoka Ranaweera dismissed her in the 9th over with India being 67/2.

Milestone Mandhana, the latest entrant The 18th run from Mandhana took her to this milestone. She joined Bates, who has racked up 4,716 runs in 177 WT20Is at 29.11 so far. Mandhana's closest rival is her captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is closing in on 3,700 runs. The former has now raced to 4,007 runs from 154 WT20Is (148 innings) at 29.90. Her strike rate is 123.78.

Stats A look at her notable stats According to ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has the highest strike rate among batters with 3,500-plus WT20I runs (123-plus). She currently has a ton and 31 half-centuries in the shortest format. Mandhana also owns 544 fours and 75 sixes. As many as 646 of her T20 runs have come in the Women's Premier League (WPL), all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).