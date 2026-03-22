'Your boy is home': Prithvi Shaw excited to rejoin DC 

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has expressed his excitement over rejoining the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 26-year-old, who was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, had a disappointing run at the auction and went unsold as Delhi chose not to retain him. However, in a twist of fate during the accelerated phase of IPL 2026 mini-auction, Shaw was picked by DC for ₹75 lakh.

Homecoming Shaw's emotional return to DC Shaw's return to the DC camp was marked by an emotional video shared by the franchise. "You don't forget a place like Kotla. Not the noise. Not the silence. Not what it made you," he said in the video. "Some stories don't end. They come back. Delhi, your boy is home," Shaw added, highlighting his strong connection with both Delhi and Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Career highlights Shaw's IPL journey so far Shaw was first signed by DC for ₹1.2 crore after India's U-19 World Cup victory in 2018, where he captained the team. Over seven seasons with the franchise, he played 79 matches and scored 1,892 runs at an average of 23.5, including 14 half-centuries. Despite narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season (finishing fifth with seven wins in 14 matches), DC are still chasing their maiden IPL title and hope to turn things around this year.

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