England's Sonny Baker set to enter IPL auction: Details here
What's the story
Sonny Baker, the 23-year-old England cricketer, is set to enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction scheduled for December 16. The announcement comes after the pacer's stellar year in international cricket. According to Cricinfo, several franchises, including Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, are interested in signing him. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Baker's impressive ODI form
Baker recently ended his white-ball tour of Australia with a career-best bowling figures of 4/45. He was given the new ball ahead of Jofra Archer in an ODI series.
After some time at home, the English seamer will leave for South Africa on December 2 for England's upcoming Test tour, which starts with the first Test on December 17, the day after the IPL auction.
Auction prospects
Potential fit for Baker in IPL
Baker's consistent pace of around 145kph and improved consistency have caught the attention of franchises looking to strengthen their fast-bowling line-up.
Lucknow Super Giants seem to be the best fit for him, considering his impressive performance for Manchester Super Giants (MSG) in this year's Hundred tournament.
His 13 wickets, including a brilliant 2/34 in the final, helped MSG win their first-ever Hundred title.
Information
A look at his T20 numbers
Baker has impressive T20 numbers, having made his debut in 2022. In 27 matches, the right-arm pacer has accounted for 71 wickets at an average of 18.88. The tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers.
Future plans
ECB's stance on player contracts
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has given its players the green light to complete their IPL contracts.
However, they often intervene to prevent short-term, injury-replacement contracts for centrally contracted players.
Baker, who aims to make his mark in all formats of the game, especially next summer's Ashes, has sought the necessary assurances from the ECB to enter the auction.