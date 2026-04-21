Sony Pictures Networks to broadcast Asian Games 2026 in India
What's the story
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. The prestigious event will be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Under this deal, SPNI will air the event on its Sony Sports Network channels and stream it on Sony LIV across India and the subcontinent.
Event significance
SPNI to air Asian Games on its sports channels
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head - Sports and International at SPNI, expressed his pride in bringing the multi-sport event back to Sony Pictures Networks for the third time. The Asian Games is one of the biggest global multi-sport events with 41 disciplines including 32 Olympic sports. New additions this year include mixed martial arts and surfing, along with traditional sports like cricket, tennis, esports, kabaddi, among others.
Sport spotlight
India aims for another record-breaking performance
Cricket is likely to be a major draw for Indian audiences with both men's and women's teams vying for top honors. Kaul emphasized India's historic performance in the last edition, where the nation crossed the 100-medal milestone for the first time. He said this has sparked unprecedented interest in multi-sport events. "The stage is set for another unforgettable chapter with the inclusion of cricket along with a formidable Indian contingent ready to chase new milestones," he added.