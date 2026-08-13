Sony acquires TV rights for Afghanistan-India T20I series: Details here
What's the story
Sony Sports Network has acquired the television rights for India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The deal was struck with ITW Universe, the global rights holder of the matches. After discussions with competitors JioStar and Zee Unite8, Sony was awarded the broadcasting contract. FanCode will hold the digital rights for these matches.
Match details
Schedule approved by BCCI
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host the three T20I matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17.
The schedule has been formally approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
This series marks a significant cricketing event as India and Afghanistan face off in a three-match T20I series.
Rescheduling plea
ACB was requested to change date
Additionally, the ACB has been requested to reschedule one of the matches to September 14, which is Ganesh Chaturthi.
This request was made by ITW Universe founder Bhairav Shanth in a letter addressed to ACB CEO Naseeb Khan.
Shanth emphasized that such an adjustment would show respect for Indian culture and sentiments of cricket lovers in India, strengthening goodwill between the BCCI and ACB.
Matches
India's packed schedule in September
The upcoming Afghanistan-India T20I series will be sandwiched between India's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Asian Games, which kick off in late September in Japan.
The second Test against Sri Lanka is set to conclude on August 27, more than two weeks before the first T20I against Afghanistan.
The Asian Games will begin in September, after the third T20I.