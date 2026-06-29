Ryan ten Doeschate wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to wait for debut
What's the story
Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has suggested that India's rising cricket star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, should be patient and wait for his international debut. The 15-year-old opener was fast-tracked into the national T20I side after a stellar IPL 2026 season, where he scored an impressive 776 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of over 230. He also won the Player-of-the-Tournament award. Ten Doeschate made these remarks following India's 0-2 series loss against Ireland on Sunday.
Cautious strategy
Ten Doeschate's take on Sooryavanshi's selection
Despite his remarkable talent and performances, the team management hasn't rushed to include Sooryavanshi in their playing XI. This is despite incumbent opener Sanju Samson scoring golden ducks in both matches. Ten Doeschate emphasized that while there's no doubt about Sooryavanshi's readiness for international cricket, it's important to give players confidence and a long run in the team. "I think it's not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. A guy who went a long way to winning India the World Cup three months ago. A guy who's had a fairly good IPL," he stated.
Debut dilemma
Team management's approach to Sooryavanshi's selection
The team management's decision to include Sooryavanshi in the playing XI for the five-match series in England and Asian Games is dependent on the performance of the incumbent top order. Even without a seam-bowling all-rounder for the first match due to Hardik Pandya's injury, India didn't consider making an exception. Washington Sundar, a spin-bowling all-rounder, played in his place. "As ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he's going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and, you know, bide his time and wait."
Debut advice
Ashwin suggests waiting for Sooryavanshi's debut
Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also weighed in on the matter, asking Sooryavanshi to be patient over his international debut. He suggested that the teen prodigy should make his debut during the Zimbabwe tour when current openers won't be there. Ashwin stressed that while Sooryavanshi deserves a place on merit, it shouldn't come at the cost of incumbent players' form or fitness.
Information
Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap
Sooryavanshi won the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season. He smashed 776 runs from 16 matches at 48.50. He slammed a century and five fifties. Notably, he was dismissed in the 90s thrice, including once each in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. He smoked a record 72 sixes (SR: 237.30).