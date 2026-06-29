Ryan ten Doeschate wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to wait for debut

Debut dilemma

Team management's approach to Sooryavanshi's selection

The team management's decision to include Sooryavanshi in the playing XI for the five-match series in England and Asian Games is dependent on the performance of the incumbent top order. Even without a seam-bowling all-rounder for the first match due to Hardik Pandya's injury, India didn't consider making an exception. Washington Sundar, a spin-bowling all-rounder, played in his place. "As ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he's going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and, you know, bide his time and wait."