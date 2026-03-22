Sophie Devine slams 23rd fifty in her 150th WT20I appearance

Summary

Devine powers New Zealand to victory

South Africa posted a competitive total of 159/6 in their allotted overs. In reply, New Zealand's chase was anchored by Amelia Kerr who stitched two crucial partnerships of 46 runs each with Georgia Plimmer and Devine for the second and third wickets respectively. Despite losing Isabella Gaze early, the hosts stayed on course for victory. Devine then took charge of the innings, hammering Masabata Klaas for 18 runs in the 15th over. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed Devine in the 18th over.