Sophie Devine slams 23rd fifty in her 150th WT20I appearance
What's the story
Sophie Devine's explosive batting helped New Zealand Women clinch the five-match T20I series against South Africa with an unassailable 3-1 lead. The hosts chased down a target of 160 with nine balls to spare at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Sunday. This was a six-wicket victory in the series, further cementing their dominance over the visitors. Devine shone with a knock of 64 off 34 balls for her side.
Summary
Devine powers New Zealand to victory
South Africa posted a competitive total of 159/6 in their allotted overs. In reply, New Zealand's chase was anchored by Amelia Kerr who stitched two crucial partnerships of 46 runs each with Georgia Plimmer and Devine for the second and third wickets respectively. Despite losing Isabella Gaze early, the hosts stayed on course for victory. Devine then took charge of the innings, hammering Masabata Klaas for 18 runs in the 15th over. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed Devine in the 18th over.
Numbers
Devine slams her 10th fifty-plus score versus SA-W in T20Is
Devine slammed six fours and four sixes in her knock of 64 off 34 balls (SR: 188.24). With this effort, she has raced to a tally of 3,587 runs at 28.69. She now owns 23 fifties and a century from 146 innings. In the ongoing series, Devine owns scores of 12, 25, 55* and 64. As per ESPNcricinfo, Devine now has 861 runs from 19 matches against SA-W at 61.50. She slammed her 10th fifty-plus score against SA-W (50s: 9, 100s: 1).