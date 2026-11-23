'Where are Kuldeep, Suthar?' Sourav Ganguly questions India's strategy
What's the story
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned the selection of India's Playing XI for the recently concluded first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Ganguly, also the former BCCI president, specifically asked why specialist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar were excluded from the XI. The query comes after India drew the match at Basin Reserve despite declaring their first innings at a mammoth 720/9.
Expert opinion
Genuine spinner a must: Ganguly
Ganguly praised India's batting in the first Test but stressed on the need of a specialist spinner to win overseas matches.
He said this is especially true for pitches that get flatter as the game goes on.
"India has been brilliant this series.. white ball and now red ball.. the batting application looked super.. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time," he wrote on X.
Selection scrutiny
Sundar could be played as an all-rounder
Ganguly also questioned the absence of Kuldeep and Suthar from the playing XI.
He suggested that all-rounder Washington Sundar could be played as an all-rounder instead of being India's main spin-bowling option.
India had four fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj for the Wellington Test while excluding Ravindra Jadeja.
The decision to leave out Jadeja also raised questions among cricket experts.
Player updates
Kuldeep released from India's Test squad
Kuldeep was released from India's Test squad to play domestic cricket after the 4th ODI against New Zealand. Gurnoor Brar was named as his replacement.
Meanwhile, Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan earlier this year, wasn't part of the squad either.
He took seven wickets in that game and also played a key role in India's 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka by taking 16 wickets across two matches.