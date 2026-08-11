Sourav Ganguly, wife receive death threats
What's the story
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona have received death threats in a series of letters over the last six months. The alarming communications prompted the Kolkata Police to launch an investigation. Ganguly, who is currently serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), lodged a complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station after two threatening letters were delivered to his office on Monday.
Nature of threats
Letters sent from Belgharia
The last two letters contained explicit threats to kill the couple and harm those close to them.
The complaint filed by the cricketer's manager said the letters, which they had been receiving for the last six months, were not taken seriously until Monday, when the two threatening letters arrived.
A senior police officer said, "We are taking the complaint seriously...We are examining the letters, their source, and....courier trail to identify the person responsible."
Investigation progress
Police tracing movement of linked SIM card
The officer further revealed that preliminary investigations suggest these letters may have been sent via a courier service by someone from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district.
The police are also tracing the movement of a SIM card that is allegedly linked to the sender.
They have contacted the courier agency involved and are examining details of the consignments in a bid to trace their origin and identify who sent them.
Ongoing investigation
No arrests have been made yet
"We have spoken to the people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to spot it," a police officer said.
As part of their investigation, Kolkata Police are looking into all letters received by Ganguly's office and comparing them to see if they came from a common source.
As of now, no arrests have been reported in this case.