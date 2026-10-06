A look at Sourav Ganguly's greatest wins as captain

In July 2002, India won the NatWest series in England, also involving Sri Lanka.

India's historic chase against the hosts at Lord's was overshadowed by Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration on the balcony.

Chasing a mammoth 326 against England, India collapsed to 146/5. However, youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif formed a miraculous 121-run partnership.

Kaif's unbeaten 87 guided India to a historic two-wicket victory with three balls to spare.