A look at Sourav Ganguly's greatest wins as captain
What's the story
Sourav Ganguly, the legendary Indian captain, was recently appointed Delhi Capitals' head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly, who brings with him decades of mentorship experience, revolutionized Indian cricket in the early 2000s. With his fierce leadership, the 54-year-old pulled the viewers back after spot-fixing claims tarnished Indian cricket. Check out his greatest wins as India's captain.
#1
Greatest comeback in a Test, Kolkata, 2001
In 2001, under a young captain, India produced arguably the greatest comeback in Test history.
The Ganguly-led side defeated Australia after they enforced the follow-on with a 274-run first-innings lead.
VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) then played marathon knocks, adding 376 runs. They helped India declare on 657/7.
Harbhajan Singh, who took a hat-trick, finished with 13 wickets, as India bowled Australia out for 212.
This ended Australia's record 16-Test winning streak.
#2
Conquering Lord's, 2002
In July 2002, India won the NatWest series in England, also involving Sri Lanka.
India's historic chase against the hosts at Lord's was overshadowed by Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration on the balcony.
Chasing a mammoth 326 against England, India collapsed to 146/5. However, youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif formed a miraculous 121-run partnership.
Kaif's unbeaten 87 guided India to a historic two-wicket victory with three balls to spare.
#3
The Wall stands tall, Adelaide, 2003
India's fourth-ever Test win in Australia came after 22 years under Ganguly. And it was a testament to Dravid's grit.
In the 2003 Adelaide Test, Australia compiled 556 on the back of Ricky Ponting's double-century. India were down to 85/4, but Dravid (233) and Laxman (148) added a triple-century stand, taking them to 523.
Australia perished for 196 thereafter, with Ajit Agarkar taking six wickets. Dravid's 72* helped India chase 230.