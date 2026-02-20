Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa in New Zealand T20Is
What's the story
Keshav Maharaj has been appointed the captain of South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand. The five-match series will start on March 15, a week after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka concludes. The final match of the series will be played on March 25, just a day before the Indian Premier League's expected start on March 26.
Team composition
Five uncapped players in the squad
The squad for the T20I series also features five uncapped players: Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch, and Nqobani Mokoena. Notably, Jordan is Rubin Hermann's brother, who is also part of this squad, while Eathan is Corbin Bosch's younger brother. Mokoena was among the highest wicket-takers of SA20 2026. He took 13 wickets for Paarl Royals at a strike rate of 14.76.
Squad additions
Coetzee, Baartman return; Conrad praises Maharaj
Pacers Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee, who didn't make the T20 World Cup squad, have been included in this one. And Tony de Zorzi returns after an injury layoff. South African head coach Shukri Conrad spoke about the opportunity this series presents for the players to prove themselves at an international level. He also praised Maharaj's leadership skills and experience as a captain.
Information
SA's full squad for the series
SA squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith.