Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa in New Zealand T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:50 pm Feb 20, 202607:50 pm

Keshav Maharaj has been appointed the captain of South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand. The five-match series will start on March 15, a week after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka concludes. The final match of the series will be played on March 25, just a day before the Indian Premier League's expected start on March 26.