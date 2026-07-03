Shabnim Ismail becomes first bowler with 50 WT20 WC wickets

Milestone

Ismail's sensational numbers in the tourney

Ismail, who is already South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in international cricket, now sits at the top of the all-time Women's T20 World Cup wicket charts with 51 wickets from 38 matches at 15.86. Her economy is a fine 6.01. Ismail, who has now featured in nine WT20 World Cups, finished the 2026 edition with eight scalps from six games (ER: 6.95). Australian Megan Schutt (48 wickets) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (44 wickets) trail the Proteas stars in terms of most WT20 WC scalps.