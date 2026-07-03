Shabnim Ismail becomes first bowler with 50 WT20 WC wickets
What's the story
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail has made history by becoming the first bowler to complete 50 wickets in Women's T20 World Cup history. The landmark achievement came during a semifinal match against England at The Oval on Thursday. The 37-year-old fast bowler achieved this feat in her 38th Women's T20 World Cup match after dismissing England opener Amy Jones with the very first ball of her opening over.
Match impact
Ismail's brilliance in vain as England pip South Africa
Ismail's early wickets put South Africa firmly in control of the semifinal match. She struck again in her second over, leaving England reeling at 23/3. However, despite the early collapse, England recovered through a brilliant century partnership between captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and former skipper Heather Knight. They eventually won by 40 runs to set up a Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia. Ismail's four overs resulted in figures worth 2/31.
Milestone
Ismail's sensational numbers in the tourney
Ismail, who is already South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in international cricket, now sits at the top of the all-time Women's T20 World Cup wicket charts with 51 wickets from 38 matches at 15.86. Her economy is a fine 6.01. Ismail, who has now featured in nine WT20 World Cups, finished the 2026 edition with eight scalps from six games (ER: 6.95). Australian Megan Schutt (48 wickets) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (44 wickets) trail the Proteas stars in terms of most WT20 WC scalps.
Career stats
Other notable numbers of Ismail
Ismail has taken 191 wickets in 127 Women's ODIs and 131 wickets in 119 T20Is. Her remarkable longevity and consistency across formats have made her one of the most successful fast bowlers in women's cricket history. Despite her historic milestone being a highlight of the semifinal, England had the final say with Sciver-Brunt's brilliant knock helping them post a challenging total and restrict South Africa to end their campaign.