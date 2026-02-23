T20 WC: These South African bowlers boast four-fers vs India
South Africa defeated India by a massive 76 runs in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday Chasing a challenging 188 in the game, India struggled and were bowled out for just 111 runs in 18.5 overs. Marco Jansen was the star of the show, claiming four wickets. On this note, we list down SA bowlers with four-fers versus India in T20 WCs.
#2
Marco Jansen - 4/22 in 2026
Jansen starred with the ball in the aforementioned game, claiming four wickets for just 22 runs in his spell of 3.5 overs. The left-arm pacer made the new ball talk, trapping Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay overs. He later got the better of Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, Dube (42 ) was the only Indian batter to score over 20 in the game as India suffered their heaviest-ever T20 WC defeat in terms of runs (76).
#1
Lungi Ngidi - 4/29 in 2022
South African speedster Lungi Ngidi is the only other bowler on this list. He was on a roll versus India in the 2022 T20 WC match in Perth. Ngidi ripped apart the Indian batting line-up in his first spell, finishing overall with 4/29 from his four overs. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya were his victims in the match. SA won the game by five wickets, having chased down 134.