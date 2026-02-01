T20 World Cup, Marco Jansen floors India with 4/22: Stats

Bowling brilliance

Jansen leads the charge for SA

South Africa's bowlers were on point, executing their plans with precision. Jansen was the pick of the lot, picking four wickets for just 22 runs in his spell of 3.5 overs. He dismissed Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay overs. Later on, he got Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah. Keshav Maharaj also impressed with three scalps while Corbin Bosch and captain Aiden Markram chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.