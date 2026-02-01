T20 World Cup, Marco Jansen floors India with 4/22: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of cricket, South Africa thumped India by a massive 76 runs in the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, South Africa posted a challenging total of 187 runs for seven wickets in their allotted overs. In reply, India struggled and were bowled out for just 111 runs in 18.5 overs. Marco Jansen was sensational. He claimed a four-fer.
Bowling brilliance
Jansen leads the charge for SA
South Africa's bowlers were on point, executing their plans with precision. Jansen was the pick of the lot, picking four wickets for just 22 runs in his spell of 3.5 overs. He dismissed Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay overs. Later on, he got Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah. Keshav Maharaj also impressed with three scalps while Corbin Bosch and captain Aiden Markram chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.
Wickets
5th four-fer in T20s for Jansen
Jansen now owns 33 T20I wickets from 28 matches at an average of 26.63. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. Jansen also clocked his career-best T20I figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 160 T20 wickets from 137 matches at 25.13. He recorded his 5th four-fer (5w: 1).