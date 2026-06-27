FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain eliminate Uruguay with 1-0 win
What's the story
Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in their final Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The victory ensured Spain's place in the knockout stage while eliminating Uruguay from the tournament. The two-time champions finished third in Group H. The match was marred by a goalkeeping error from Fernando Muslera, who failed to clear Alex Baena's shot in the 42nd minute.
Group standings
Uruguay finish third in Group H
Despite their winless run in the tournament, Uruguay finished third in Group H. They were unable to secure enough points to qualify as one of the top eight third-placed teams. Cape Verde, who drew with Saudi Arabia 0-0 in another group match on Friday, finished second with three points, one ahead of both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Team performance
Questions raised over Uruguay's performance
Uruguay, the 1930 and 1950 World Cup winners, crashed out of the tournament after drawing against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The team's failure to advance has raised questions about their performance in this year's World Cup. They were unable to beat either Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde, which ultimately led to their early exit from the tournament.
Information
Spain top Group H
Spain, the European champions, topped Group H with seven points. They will take on the second-placed team from Group J, either Austria or Algeria, next Thursday in Inglewood, California.