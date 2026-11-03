Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies at 30: Details here
What's the story
Spanish football is mourning the loss of Jesus de Miguel, a 30-year-old striker for CD Tenerife. De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match. Despite being rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch, his condition worsened overnight, and he passed away on Tuesday.
Official statement
Tenerife mourns de Miguel's passing
Tenerife confirmed de Miguel's death in an emotional statement.
"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.
"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."
The club also expressed solidarity with the striker's family and loved ones, adding, "We are with his devastated family, with his loved ones, with all the people of Tenerife who today mourn this cruel outcome."
Match disruption
Incident took place in dying moments of the match
The tragic incident occurred when de Miguel was chasing a long ball in the dying moments of Monday's match.
Owono rushed out of his area to intercept it but ended up hitting the Tenerife forward in the chest with his knee.
De Miguel initially rolled around in pain before becoming motionless. This prompted medical staff to rush onto the pitch and provide treatment for over five minutes as visibly distressed teammates looked on.
Medical emergency
De Miguel suffered cardiorespiratory arrest
According to Spanish media reports, de Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest while being transported to the hospital. He had to be revived inside the ambulance.
Notably, Owono was initially shown a red card for his challenge before the referee abandoned the match.
De Miguel was then carried off on a stretcher amid applause from fans.
Twitter Post
WATCH: How the collision transpired
🔵⚪️ | Golpe fortísimo de Owono sobre Jesús de Miguel que hace que salten todas las alarmas. 🇪🇸👀— Laliga News (@laligaa_neews) November 2, 2026
🙏🏼 Pronta recuperación a Jesús y que todo quede en un susto
🏟️ Tenerife - Andorra pic.twitter.com/NXopIJ7p9H
Tributes
FC Andorra, Spanish Footballers Association express condolences
FC Andorra expressed its condolences after the news, saying: "With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife. Rest in peace."
The Spanish Footballers Association (AFE) also expressed its "deepest sorrow," adding: "His loss leaves a huge void among those of us who shared his passion for football."
Career highlights
De Miguel's career highlights
After joining Tenerife in 2025, de Miguel scored 11 goals from 30 appearances, helping the club secure promotion from Spain's third division as champions.
He previously played a key role in promotions for Internacional de Madrid and CD Castellon.
His family thanked everyone for their messages of support and requested "maximum respect for his privacy" during this difficult time.