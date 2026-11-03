Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies at 30: Details here

Tenerife confirmed de Miguel's death in an emotional statement.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The club also expressed solidarity with the striker's family and loved ones, adding, "We are with his devastated family, with his loved ones, with all the people of Tenerife who today mourn this cruel outcome."