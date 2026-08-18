Which specialist batter has recorded most Test ducks since 2024?
What's the story
Since his Test debut in 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a name for himself as a promising opener in Test cricket. The young Indian batter is seen as one of the future all-format stars of world cricket. However, like most openers, he has had his share of struggles against the new ball and has been dismissed for ducks on several occasions. On this note, we look at the batters to record the most Test ducks while batting in the top six since the start of 2024.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7 ducks
Jaiswal tops this unwanted list, having taken his tally to seven ducks across 51 innings in this period.
His latest duck came in the third innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The southpaw recorded two ducks each in the 2024-25 tour of Australia and the 2025 away series against England.
However, Jaiswal has also tallied the second-most Test runs in this period - 2,279 at 46.51 with the help of six tons and 12 fifties.
#2
Zak Crawley - 6 ducks
With his latest failure, Jaiswal broke the tie with discarded England opener Zak Crawley.
The latter has recorded six ducks across 45 innings in this period.
This includes a pair in the Perth Test against Australia last year.
As Crawley averaged a paltry 30.71 with the bat in this period, he was eventually dropped from the team.
Only one of his 12 50-plus scores in this period was converted into a ton.
#3
Pope & Hodge - 5 ducks each
Crawley's teammate Ollie Pope and West Indies's Kavem Hodge share the third place with five ducks each.
The former, who was dropped midway through the 2024-25 Ashes, averaged 34.69 across 46 innings in this timeline.
However, his tally includes five tons and as many fifties.
Hodge, meanwhile, batted 32 times in this period and scored 889 runs at an average of 28.67.
The Caribbean batter recorded six 50-plus scores, including two tons.