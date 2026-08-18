Which specialist batter has recorded most Test ducks since 2024? 

Jaiswal tops this unwanted list, having taken his tally to seven ducks across 51 innings in this period.

His latest duck came in the third innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The southpaw recorded two ducks each in the 2024-25 tour of Australia and the 2025 away series against England.

However, Jaiswal has also tallied the second-most Test runs in this period - 2,279 at 46.51 with the help of six tons and 12 fifties.