Spencer Johnson to miss BBL; will he play T20 WC?

Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of the 2025/26 Big Bash League (BBL) season due to a back injury. The injury is expected to take some time to heal, ESPNcricinfo reported. This development also puts his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup next year in doubt. Brisbane Heat, on Wednesday, confirmed that Johnson would be unavailable for the entirety of the BBL.

Recovery process Injury and rehabilitation journey Johnson last played competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was perturbed by back pain before suffering the same ahead of the West Indies in July. Scans revealed a stress fracture, leading to months-long rehabilitation that included pilates and swimming sessions as he waited for his bone to heal.

Team statement Brisbane Heat confirms Johnson's unavailability for BBL In October, Johnson was hopeful of returning for the impending BBL season. However, Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson confirmed that Johnson will not be available for the entire season. "Spencer continues to recover from a back injury, and pleasingly, this is improving," Svenson said. "However, the latest time frame for his return to play does not enable him to participate in the BBL this season."

World Cup prospects Johnson's T20 World Cup participation uncertain Australia's first T20 World Cup match falls on February 11 (against Ireland). According to ESPNcricinfo, he is unlikely to make the final 15-man team. Johnson was looked upon as a successor of left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who has retired from T20Is. Australia also have Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, and Xavier Bartlett in the ranks.