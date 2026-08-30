Tottenham and Everton in advanced talks over Richarlison, Iliman Ndiaye
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC are in advanced negotiations over the transfer of two players: Iliman Ndiaye and Richarlison. Spurs have approached Everton with an interest in signing winger Ndiaye. This comes as Liverpool's Cody Gakpo is likely to leave for Manchester City. Meanwhile, Everton are keen on re-signing their former striker Richarlison, who left Merseyside in 2022 for a £60 million deal with Antonio Conte's Spurs side.
Transfer talks
Everton keen to re-sign Richarlison
Richarlison has had a frustrating stint at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite his struggles, Everton are reportedly ready to make him an enticing offer to bring him back.
The forward is in the final year of his contract and has been left out of the squad after requesting a transfer too many times, according to Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.
In 134 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, Richarlison has scored 32 goals.
Contract negotiations
'Agreement in principle has been reached'
Ndiaye has turned down several new contract offers from the club.
Since joining Everton from Marseille two seasons ago, Ndiaye has netted 17 goals in 74 appearances.
The player was also on Manchester City's radar as they look for a new forward. However, Cody Gakpo is likely to join City.
As per The Athletic, agreement in principle has been reached for Ndiaye to join Spurs from Everton & Richarlison to move opposite way in separate transfers.
Deals for the two players are subject to personal terms / medicals.
Transfer strategy
Tottenham have splurged over £300 million this summer
Tottenham have already splurged over £300 million in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their latest signing is Omar Marmoush, who joined on loan with an obligation to buy.
He joins a host of big-money arrivals in Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Savio.
Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi arrived for free.
De Zerbi also wants to sign a new forward before the deadline and are closing in on Ndiaye.
Transfer negotiations
City still in talks with Everton over Jack Grealish deal
Everton are still in talks with Manchester City over a deal for Jack Grealish. The structure of the deal is still fluid, as Grealish enters the final year of his City contract.
He was absent from City's recent 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Sunderland had also shown interest in signing the forward who spent last season on loan at Everton.
Transfer update
Nottingham Forest's approach for Harrison Armstrong rejected by Everton
Nottingham Forest's approach for Harrison Armstrong from Everton has been rejected, as per Sky Sports News.
The board unanimously decided not to sell the 19-year-old midfielder despite a £40 million offer.
Everton manager David Moyes said it would be a "club decision" whether Armstrong would be sold or not.
The fans made their feelings clear during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, chanting that a sale would lead to "a riot" on their hands.