Tottenham and Everton in advanced talks over Richarlison, Iliman Ndiaye

Richarlison has had a frustrating stint at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite his struggles, Everton are reportedly ready to make him an enticing offer to bring him back.

The forward is in the final year of his contract and has been left out of the squad after requesting a transfer too many times, according to Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

In 134 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, Richarlison has scored 32 goals.