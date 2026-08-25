'Asian Games are coming...': Sreejesh slams Indian hockey management

Taking to X after India's exit from the World Cup, Sreejesh questioned the approach and accountability within Indian hockey.

He said, "Don't worry... the World Cup doesn't matter. The Asian Games are coming. Win a medal there, and then we can start dreaming about LA 2028."

He also criticized the women's chief coach for being on holiday just before the World Cup and asked if we really expect a team to perform at its best when its coach is absent during final preparations.