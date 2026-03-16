IPL 2026: Kishan likely to lead SRH in Cummins's absence

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is tipped to be the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The decision comes as there is still no clarity on when Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will join the team. According to Times of India's sources, SRH management has discussed this possibility and found Kishan to be a suitable candidate for the role in Cummins's absence.

Recent form Kishan's recent form bolsters his leadership chances Kishan, a 27-year-old left-handed batter, has been in top form lately. He had a great outing at the T20 World Cup where he impressed as a top-order batter and later at No. 3 after Sanju Samson returned to the Playing XI. His consistent performances have made him a notable player in the IPL.

IPL stats His IPL stats Kishan has been a key player in the IPL, having played 119 matches for three franchises, including SRH. He has scored 2,998 runs in 112 innings at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64. His aggressive batting style is evident from his tally of one century, 17 half-centuries, along with 288 fours and 134 sixes. Behind the stumps too, Kishan has been instrumental with 59 catches and five stumpings to his name.

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