Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the impending three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The series is a major part of their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7. Led by Dasun Shanaka, the team has a mix of experience and depth, with some players who were not in Sri Lanka's earlier preliminary squad for the World Cup.
Team composition
Sri Lanka's squad for the T20I series; schedule
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga. Notably, Dambulla will host the three T20Is on January 7, 9, and 11, respectively.
Strategic preparation
T20I series: A chance to fine-tune combinations
With the marquee tournament fast approaching, this series gives Sri Lanka a key opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and build momentum against a strong opposition. The Lankans have a strong core group comprising Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana. The last time these two sides clashed was in the T20I tri-series final in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan emerged victorious.