The series will begin on January 7

Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 05:13 pm Jan 06, 202605:13 pm

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the impending three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The series is a major part of their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7. Led by Dasun Shanaka, the team has a mix of experience and depth, with some players who were not in Sri Lanka's earlier preliminary squad for the World Cup.