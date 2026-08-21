SL include Mishara, Arachchige for 2nd India Test: Details here

Mishara's inclusion is based on his stellar performance in white-ball cricket. He scored 411 runs in 10 matches during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

His last domestic outing was a blistering 145 off just 72 balls for Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) in Major League T20.

Mishara's last red-ball outing was against New Zealand A in April, where he scored 174 off 168 balls.

He averages 46.94 in First-Class cricket, having scored 3,521 runs with the help of nine tons.