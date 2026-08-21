SL include Mishara, Arachchige for 2nd India Test: Details here
What's the story
Sri Lanka have made two changes to their squad for the second Test against India, starting on Sunday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The uncapped duo of Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been drafted into the team. The decision comes after a heavy 165-run defeat in the first Test match. Dinesh Chandimal was already ruled out due to a neck injury sustained in Galle.
Player profile
Mishara's stellar LPL performance earns him a call-up
Mishara's inclusion is based on his stellar performance in white-ball cricket. He scored 411 runs in 10 matches during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).
His last domestic outing was a blistering 145 off just 72 balls for Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) in Major League T20.
Mishara's last red-ball outing was against New Zealand A in April, where he scored 174 off 168 balls.
He averages 46.94 in First-Class cricket, having scored 3,521 runs with the help of nine tons.
Player profile
Arachchige's all-round skills make him a valuable addition
Arachchige, a batting all-rounder, has also been in good form lately.
He scored 240 runs in 10 innings during the LPL and made an impressive 61* off just 27 balls for NCC last week.
Arachchige bowls right-arm offbreaks and has taken 63 wickets across 85 first-class matches.
His last red-ball outing was against India A in July, where he scored a century (127 off 207) while captaining Sri Lanka A.
Overall, the all-rounder has recorded 4,365 FC runs at 37.95 and 63 wickets at 45.36.
Concerns
Injury concerns for the Lankans
Notably, the Lankans are without three of their first-choice batters for the second Test.
While Chandimal sustained an injury in the opener, Kusal Mendis has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the early stages of the LPL.
Opener Pathum Nissanka is still recovering from wrist surgery he sustained in June.
Their absence could hurt the hosts big time in the do-or-die game.
Information
Sri Lanka's squad for the second Test against India
Squad: Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (vice-capt), Dhananjaya De Silva (capt), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.