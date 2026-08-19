Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal to miss 2nd Test against India
What's the story
After a defeat, Sri Lanka have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2nd Test match against India in Colombo. Star batsmen Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal have been ruled out of the match, starting Sunday. Pathum Nissanka is also unlikely to be fit in time for the encounter. The absence of these three first-choice batters comes as Sri Lanka look to recover from a 1-0 series deficit.
Injury update
Mendis's recovery from hamstring injury
Mendis has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the early stages of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He was replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the Test squad.
Dickwella scored a fine 80 in the first innings, helping Sri Lanka evade an early collapse. The senior batter is likely to retain his place for the upcoming match.
Concussion rules
Injured Chandimal ruled out
Chandimal has been ruled out of the second Test due to ICC rules that state players substituted for concussion-related reasons cannot play for seven days.
His fall while fielding and subsequent exit on Day 4 in Galle forced Sri Lanka to introduce Pasindu Sooriyabandara, the concussion substitute.
Despite being dismissed without scoring in his first Test innings, Sooriyabandara may still retain his place in the XI.
Recovery status
Nissanka still recovering from wrist surgery
Nissanka is still recovering from wrist surgery he sustained in June. He is said to be closer than Mendis to being match-fit, but is still facing discomfort while batting.
Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten confirmed Mendis's hamstring injury will keep him out for a while and Chandimal's unavailability for the next Test.
Opportunity
Opportunity for young players
Kirsten also stressed the absence of senior players presents a good opportunity for young players to prove their mettle.
"There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It's a good opportunity for them," he said.
As of now, Sri Lanka have not announced a squad for the second Test match against India.