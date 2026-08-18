Chandimal ruled out of Galle Test; Sooriyabandara named concussion substitute
What's the story
Veteran Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against India due to a concussion. He was injured while fielding on Day 4 of the match. Chandimal suffered an injury to his right shoulder and neck after diving to save a boundary during India's second innings. The incident happened in the fourth over of India's second innings when he ran from deep midwicket to deep square leg for KL Rahul's shot.
Injury details
Chandimal fell awkwardly after diving to save a boundary
Chandimal managed to save two runs but fell awkwardly after crossing the boundary.
His body twisted over his upper body during the fall, leaving him in visible discomfort.
He was seen clutching his right shoulder, head, and neck immediately after the incident.
Chandimal was assessed by Sri Lanka's team physiotherapist and doctor on-field before being taken to a hospital for precautionary scans.
No internal injury was detected in these scans.
Replacement announcement
Pasindu Sooriyabandara replaces Chandimal
Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as Chandimal's concussion substitute. This is the first time the 26-year-old will be playing a Test match.
In his first-class career so far, he has played 68 matches, scoring 4,893 runs with an impressive average of 54.36 and has scored 14 centuries.
The match referee approved the concussion replacement after Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed Chandimal's injury and hospitalization for precautionary scans.
Target
The Lankans have a mountain to climb
Devdutt Padikkal scored an impressive 167, helping India post a total of 462/10 while batting first.
In a riveting display, spinner Manav Suthar then led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors bowled out Sri Lanka for 284.
As India's third innings ended at 193/10, the Lankans need to chase down a massive 372 to win the game.
Chandimal's absence can hurt the hosts big time in the run chase.
He, however, was dismissed for just four runs in the first innings.