Chandimal ruled out of Galle Test; Sooriyabandara named concussion substitute

Chandimal managed to save two runs but fell awkwardly after crossing the boundary.

His body twisted over his upper body during the fall, leaving him in visible discomfort.

He was seen clutching his right shoulder, head, and neck immediately after the incident.

Chandimal was assessed by Sri Lanka's team physiotherapist and doctor on-field before being taken to a hospital for precautionary scans.

No internal injury was detected in these scans.