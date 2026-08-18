Galle Test: Dinesh Chandimal suffers neck and shoulder injury
What's the story
Veteran Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has suffered an injury to his right shoulder and neck during the ongoing Galle Test against India. The incident took place on the fourth day's play, when Chandimal dived awkwardly while trying to save a boundary. He was seen in immediate discomfort and had to be assessed by the team's physiotherapist and doctor before being taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan.
Injury update
Chandimal in discomfort
Chandimal, 36, was seen holding his neck in pain as he lay on the ground after the injury.
A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that further updates on his condition would be provided after the results of the precautionary scan are available.
Match performance
Sri Lanka face uphill task in Galle Test
In the ongoing Galle Test, Chandimal was dismissed for just four runs in the first innings.
The hosts are currently facing a massive 178-run deficit to India and have a daunting fourth-innings chase ahead of them.
Chandimal's injury could further complicate Sri Lanka's chances of making a comeback in this match.
Summary
How has the game panned out?
Devdutt Padikkal scored an impressive 167, helping the team post a total of 462/10.
KL Rahul also made a fine 82. Dhruv Jurel's valuable 51 and Rishabh Pant's contribution of 39 runs also powered India.
In a riveting display, spinner Manav Suthar led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors bowled out Sri Lanka for 284.
Notably, Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80) brought SL back from 90/5 after adding 146 runs.