Listing Sri Lanka's lowest totals versus WI in Tests
What's the story
West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs in the first Test match of the two-match series. The match was played at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The victory marked one of West Indies's largest innings wins in Test cricket history. Notably, SL's second innings ended at just 101/10. On this note, we list down SL's lowest all-out totals against WI in Test cricket.
#3
152/10 in 1997, Antigua
Sri Lanka's third-lowest total against WI came in the third innings of the 1997 Antigua Test. Curtly Ambrose was simply sensational with the new ball, reducing the visitors to 41/3. Though Aravinda de Silva (47) and Kumar Dharmasena (31) played fighting knocks, no other batter could touch the 20-run mark. SL were hence bowled out for 152 and later lost by six wickets. Ambrose and Franklyn Rose claimed three wickets each in SL's second innings.
#2
150/10 in Kandy, 2005
SL's lowest total against WI in home Tests is 150/10. This came in the first innings of the 2005 Kandy Test. The hosts suffered a top-order collapse before Thilan Samaraweera (37) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (36) carried out the rescue operation. However, SL fell like a pack of cards soon after the duo perished. Daren Powell claimed a fifer for WI. Despite this, the Lankans went on to win this affair by a massive 240 runs.
#1
101/10 in Antigua, 2026
The 101/10 in the aforementioned Antigua Test tops this list. The visitors were under the pump with WI earning a colossal 318-run first-innings lead. SL's second outing was an absolute surrender, with Dinesh Chandimal (43) being the only one to score over 13. Kemar Roach (4/51) and Jayden Seales (3/14) shared seven wickets as WI recorded a massive triumph.