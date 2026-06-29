Listing Sri Lanka's lowest totals versus WI in Tests

#3

152/10 in 1997, Antigua

Sri Lanka's third-lowest total against WI came in the third innings of the 1997 Antigua Test. Curtly Ambrose was simply sensational with the new ball, reducing the visitors to 41/3. Though Aravinda de Silva (47) and Kumar Dharmasena (31) played fighting knocks, no other batter could touch the 20-run mark. SL were hence bowled out for 152 and later lost by six wickets. Ambrose and Franklyn Rose claimed three wickets each in SL's second innings.