Sri Lanka's Sachindu Colombage shines on ODI debut: Key stats
What's the story
After getting hammered in the T20I series, Sri Lanka bounced back in the 1st ODI against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The highlight of the innings was debutant Sachindu Colombage, who took three wickets in his first international outing. The 28-year-old leg-spinner helped Sri Lanka bowl out England for just 265 runs. Asitha Fernando also took three wickets for the Lankans.
Match details
Memorable debut for the leg-spinner
Colombage's debut match was nothing short of spectacular. He dismissed star England batters Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
Colombage first broke the 68-run stand between Root and Harry Brook, knocking over the former. He then trapped Buttler in front, reducing England to 196/5.
Jamie Overton was his final victim as the Lankan spinner took 3/44 in 10 overs.
Career path
Colombage's path to international cricket
Colombage's journey to international cricket has been anything but ordinary. He spent last summer playing club cricket for Downham Stow in the East Anglian Premier League.
His impressive performances in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) earned him a call-up to the national team.
In a surprising move, he was picked ahead of Wanindu Hasaranga as Sri Lanka's leg-spinner for this ODI series against England.
Colombage now has 72 List A wickets.
Numbers
How Asitha Fernando fared
Asitha Fernando earlier drew first blood, dismissing opener Tom Banton. He later wrapped up England's innings by removing Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.
The Lankan seamer finished with 3/53, his best ODI returns against England.
Overall, he raced to 42 wickets from 32 ODIs at an average of 31. His economy rate reads 5.93.