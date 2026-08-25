Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya sanctioned for this reason
What's the story
Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been reprimanded and given one demerit point for violating the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident took place on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against India in Colombo. The International Cricket Council (ICC) found that Jayasuriya had violated Article 2.2 of their Code, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."
Disciplinary record
Details of the offense
The ICC has clarified that this is Jayasuriya's first offense within a 24-month period.
The spinner was found guilty after he hit the boundary wedges with his bat while returning to the dressing room after getting out.
He admitted his offense and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
Batting
Jayasuriya as nightwatchman
With India posting a massive 503/9d in the first innings, Sri Lanka's batsmen had to dig deep and bat with considerable discipline and determination.
However, they were off to a terrible start, losing two wickets inside three overs (8/2). Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar struck early for India.
The latter trapped Prabath Jayasuriya (2), who was sent in as a nightwatchman, on what was the day's last ball.
Jayasuriya reviewed the on-field LBW decision but to no avail.
Match incidents
Third player sanctioned in this Test match
Jayasuriya is the third player to be sanctioned for an incident in this Test match.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando were fined 25% of their match fees and given one demerit point each for an on-field altercation on Day 1 of the Colombo Test.
The ICC had earlier penalized them for their involvement in the incident.