Sri Lanka are 0-1 down in the series

Sri Lanka face injury crisis ahead of 2nd WI Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:40 am Jul 03, 202611:40 am

What's the story

Sri Lanka's cricket team is grappling with a series of injuries and an illness ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. The game, which is scheduled to start on Friday in North Sound, is a must-win for Sri Lanka after their heavy defeat in the first Test. The team management has been forced to pick from a squad of 13 instead of the usual 17 due to these issues.