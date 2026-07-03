Sri Lanka face injury crisis ahead of 2nd WI Test
What's the story
Sri Lanka's cricket team is grappling with a series of injuries and an illness ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. The game, which is scheduled to start on Friday in North Sound, is a must-win for Sri Lanka after their heavy defeat in the first Test. The team management has been forced to pick from a squad of 13 instead of the usual 17 due to these issues.
Bowling crisis
Fernando, Kumara ruled out of 2nd Test
The seam-bowling department of the Sri Lankan team has been particularly affected by these injuries. Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando have both been ruled out due to their respective fitness issues. Fernando has not recovered sufficiently from his back and side pain, while Kumara remains unavailable after leaving the field with a recurring hamstring injury after bowling just one over in the previous Test.
Injury update
Nissanka undergoes wrist surgery, may miss Lanka Premier League
The most serious injury in the Sri Lankan camp is that of opener Pathum Nissanka. He left the squad on June 30 to undergo surgery on an injured wrist in the United Kingdom. Lahiru Udara will replace Nissanka at the top of the order for this crucial match. His surgery also raises questions about his participation in the upcoming Lanka Premier League.
Debutant's chance
Wijesundara set to make Test debut
The injury crisis, along with Kasun Rajitha's poor performance in the first Test, has opened the door for seamer Isitha Wijesundara to make his Test debut. Meanwhile, off-spin all-rounder Ramesh Mendis is also unavailable due to a bacterial infection contracted during the tour. Prabath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka's leading specialist spinner over the last three years, will replace him in the playing XI.
Information
Here is the updated Sri Lankan squad
Squad: Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara, Isitha Wijesundera.