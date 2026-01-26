3rd ODI: Sri Lanka take on England in series decider 

Sri Lanka and England are set to clash in the third and final ODI of their three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 27. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this match a decider. Sri Lanka won the first game by 19 runs, while England leveled the series in the second match thanks, Joe Root 's impressive all-round performance. Here is the preview of the series finale.

Match statistics Pitch report for the match The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a spinner-friendly venue, with spinners taking 11 of the 15 wickets in the previous game. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 230, making it difficult for batters as the match progresses. So far, 186 ODIs have been played on this ground, with defending teams winning 103 times while chasing teams emerging victorious on 71 occasions.

H2H Here's the Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other in a total of 81 ODIs, with England narrowly leading the head-to-head record 39-38. There have been three no-results and one tie. However, since the start of 2016, England have nine wins and just four defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3). On Lankan soil, England have 10 ODI wins and 17 defeats against the home team.

Team line-ups Predicted playing XIs for the final ODI Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Asitha Fernando. England (Probable XI): Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.

