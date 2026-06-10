Sri Lanka vs India: Galle, Colombo likely to host Tests

Possible addition

India may also play three T20Is against SL

In addition to the two Tests, India may also play three T20Is against Sri Lanka. This was hinted at by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who said, "There is a request for three matches, and we will finalize the schedule soon." The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is scheduled to end on August 9. However, neither Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed these dates yet.