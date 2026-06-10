Sri Lanka vs India: Galle, Colombo likely to host Tests
What's the story
India are set for their first Test tour to Sri Lanka since 2017. According to Cricbuzz, the series opener is likely to be held at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. The venue for the second and final Test has not been confirmed, but is likely to be at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, starting August 23. The two-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Previous encounter
First Test tour of SL since 2017
As mentioned, the upcoming series will be India's first Test tour of Sri Lanka in nine years. The last time India toured the island nation for a Test series was in 2017, under Virat Kohli's captaincy. On that occasion, India managed to whitewash the hosts 3-0. India also routed the Lankans 5-0 in the five-match ODI series thereafter.
Possible addition
India may also play three T20Is against SL
In addition to the two Tests, India may also play three T20Is against Sri Lanka. This was hinted at by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who said, "There is a request for three matches, and we will finalize the schedule soon." The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is scheduled to end on August 9. However, neither Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed these dates yet.
Information
India vs Sri Lanka in Tests: Key numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, India have a 22-7 win-loss record over Sri Lanka across 46 head-to-head clashes in Test cricket. Notably, 17 matches were drawn. In the island nation, India are 9-7 against SL. And India haven't lost a Test series in SL since 2008.