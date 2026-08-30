Sri Lanka stripped of Women's Champions Trophy hosting rights: Report
What's the story
Sri Lanka has been stripped of its hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in 2027. The six-team tournament, scheduled to take place from February 14-28 next year, will now be held at a different venue, as per Cricinfo. The decision comes amid ongoing concerns over the management of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which is currently being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee.
Administrative challenges
Governance dispute with ICC
The SLC's governance dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) stems from government interference in its operations.
The Transformation Committee was established by the Sri Lankan government to oversee major changes, including constitutional amendments.
However, this has put SLC at odds with the ICC's long-standing requirement that member boards operate independently without political interference.
Consequences
Loss of revenue and tourism boost
The loss of the Women's Champions Trophy could have far-reaching implications for Sri Lankan cricket.
Hosting an ICC event would have brought teams, officials, camera crews, and fans into the country, generating revenue for SLC and businesses related to travel, accommodation, and tourism.
The change in venue could also affect Sri Lanka's participation in the tournament as they are currently ranked sixth or seventh.
Past experiences
ICC's decision awaited on new host
This isn't the first time Sri Lanka has lost an ICC event.
In 2023, SLC was suspended over government interference in sports administration and lost the 2024 ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup to South Africa.
The ICC has yet to officially confirm Sri Lanka's removal as Women's Champions Trophy host or reveal who will take over hosting duties for the 2027 tournament.