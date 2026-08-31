Stan Wawrinka set to make Grand Slam history: Details here
What's the story
Stan Wawrinka, the 41-year-old Swiss tennis star, had received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the 2026 US Open. The decision came after American player Patrick Kypson withdrew due to injury. Wawrinka's inclusion in the tournament was initially uncertain as he did not enter qualifying rounds and was denied a wildcard earlier. The Swiss ace is now set to make history.
Recent challenges
Wildcards for Australian Open, Wimbledon
Wawrinka received wildcards for this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon but reached the third round in Melbourne.
He suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
The Swiss star has struggled with injuries and form in recent years, which has seen him fall outside the top 100 rankings.
Player's reaction
'Incredibly excited to accept the wildcard'
Wawrinka, who is set to retire at the end of this year, expressed his excitement over receiving the wildcard for the 2026 US Open.
"I'm incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again," he said.
The Swiss star had previously shared a heartfelt message on social media about his US Open victory being one of "the greatest moments of my life."
Career highlights
Three major singles titles
Wawrinka has had a long and successful career, winning three major singles titles during the 'Big Three' era of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.
He won the US Open in 2016 after previously clinching titles at the 2014 Australian Open and 2015 French Open.
This will be his 18th appearance in New York since making his main draw debut in 2005.
Information
Berrettini in league of his own
Wawrinka, 41, will face Matteo Berrettini in the first round at the 2026 US Open. He is set to become the first man to play main-draw matches at all four Grand Slams after turning 40.