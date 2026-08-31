Stan Wawrinka set to make Grand Slam history: Details here

Wawrinka, who is set to retire at the end of this year, expressed his excitement over receiving the wildcard for the 2026 US Open.

"I'm incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again," he said.

The Swiss star had previously shared a heartfelt message on social media about his US Open victory being one of "the greatest moments of my life."