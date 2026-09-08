Star Sports Network, FanCode acquire rights for India-Japan T20I
What's the story
Star Sports Network has acquired exclusive television rights for the upcoming T20I match between India and Japan. The match will be played on September 22 at Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, Japan. This will be the first-ever T20I encounter between the senior men's teams of both countries. Here are further details.
Streaming details
FanCode to stream match in India
FanCode has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for this landmark T20I clash in India.
The match is being organized by the Japan Cricket Association as part of its 'Sport 75' initiative, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.
It will be held alongside the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Match management
JioStar partners with ITW Universe
ITW Universe, the rights holder for the match, will manage its international distribution and commercialization.
Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe, said that the global interest in this historic encounter shows it can appeal to audiences beyond traditional cricket markets.
JioStar is also partnering with ITW Universe to broadcast the match across its linear platforms.
Details
More details on the match
The upcoming match is part of "Sport 75," an initiative by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The project aims to strengthen sports ties and human exchanges between the two nations, especially with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Suzuki has signed on as the title sponsor of the match, with several other sponsors also backing this historic event.